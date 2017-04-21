News Radio KMAN
The Game 4/21/17

By on On Demand, Podcast, Sports, The Game

Injuries are no sweat for the future of K-State football. We have our official K-State Spring Game Draft. Royals feel like they are in a pretty good spot right now. What should Kansas City do with Raul Mondesi? Plus, You Can’t Be Serious.

      1 K-State Spring Game
      2 Royals beat Mad Bum and Tyler still hates Joe Buck
      3 Kurtz would NOT field a kickoff at the spring game
      4 Do you want to be remembered for your worst moment
      5 K-State Spring Game Draft
      6 The Raul Mondesi Conundrum
      7 Bil Snyder is mortal
      8 YCBS
