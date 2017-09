Did we learn anything about the Wildcats on Saturday? Powercat Gameday blogger Cole Manbeck makes his weekly call in. Should Baker Mayfield have apologized for planting the OU flag at the 50 in Columbus? Plus, Jabroni of the Week.



0:00 – What we learned on Saturday

9:52 – Baker Mayfield shouldn’t apologize

20:01 – Snyder not budging on LBs right now

29:31 – Water bottle squirt from Charlotte/Sergio Dipp

35:27 – Interview with Cole Manbeck

46:29 – Jabroni of the Week