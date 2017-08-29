The Game 8/29/17

Coach Snyder has named a starting running back for Saturday’s season opener against Central Arkansas. Plus, more depth chart notes from Coach. Hear from Powercat Gameday blogger Cole Manbeck breakdown the 2017 Wildcats. Plus, Jabroni of the Week.



0:00 – Alex Barnes is #1 at running back

11:18 – Linebackers are in a good place

21:45 – “Cover 5” Season 3 trailer

27:40 – John mad with Tyler about the fight on Saturday

35:44 – Interview with Cole Manbeck

48:15 – Art Briles hired & fired in less than 24 hours

59:13 – Snyder jokes with media

66:30 – Jabroni of the Week